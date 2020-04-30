community strong

Texas ISD science teacher offering free video services to business owners in need

By
SEABROOK, TX (KTRK) -- Garrett Blucher has never operated a production company.

But, with school out for now, the eighth grade science teacher finally has time to try.

"I've always been into hobbies and stuff," he explained, "and now this hobby has become a passion and the passion has turned into a business."

Since the pandemic hit, Blucher has been creating marketing videos for business owners in the Bay area.

They're all free.

"At this time, it's not really about the money," Blucher said. "It's about building those long term relationships that are going to help benefit everybody in the future."

When we stopped by to meet him, he was shooting a video for Robinette and Company Caterers in Seabrook.

The company has been in the area for more than thirty years, but is now struggling with large events canceled for the foreseeable future.

"I have to say I love a challenge," said GM Amy Doherty. "This is the biggest one I've had I think in my life."

The marketing videos will allow her to advertise new hours and procedures.

"Honestly, this situation has surprised me once again," Blucher said. "As negative as the world can be, people are positive and people are coming together more than ever."

For info on Blucher's services, go here: https://www.littlelensmedia.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonsmall businessbusinessadvertisingcommunity strongtexas citybe localish houstonphotographysmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Goode Company to test every employee before reopening
Humble ISD teacher connects with students on TikTok
Restaurants working together to bring in customers
Houston Symphony starts 'Living Room Recital' series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston mayor prepares for expanded business reopenings
Body of deputy's daughter found in N. Houston apartment
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Meth, high-caliber weapons found during raid at luxury condo
More victims possible in Ft. Bend Co. child sex assault case
Pride Houston events postponed due to COVID-19
Unemployed mother of 2 facing eviction during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Texas A&M devises plan to open campuses this fall
Little League World Series will not be played this year
Humble ISD teacher connects with students on TikTok
Forum addresses COVID-19 impact on black communities
High-speed chase ends in shootout on I-10
More TOP STORIES News