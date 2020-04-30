Texas ISD science teacher offering free video services to business owners in need

SEABROOK, TX (KTRK) -- Garrett Blucher has never operated a production company.But, with school out for now, the eighth grade science teacher finally has time to try."I've always been into hobbies and stuff," he explained, "and now this hobby has become a passion and the passion has turned into a business."Since the pandemic hit, Blucher has been creating marketing videos for business owners in the Bay area.They're all free."At this time, it's not really about the money," Blucher said. "It's about building those long term relationships that are going to help benefit everybody in the future."When we stopped by to meet him, he was shooting a video for Robinette and Company Caterers in Seabrook.The company has been in the area for more than thirty years, but is now struggling with large events canceled for the foreseeable future."I have to say I love a challenge," said GM Amy Doherty. "This is the biggest one I've had I think in my life."The marketing videos will allow her to advertise new hours and procedures."Honestly, this situation has surprised me once again," Blucher said. "As negative as the world can be, people are positive and people are coming together more than ever."For info on Blucher's services, go here: https://www.littlelensmedia.com/