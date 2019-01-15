Jayme Closs 911 call released: 'Yes. It is her. I 100 percent think it is her'

Jayme Closs, 13, was held captive in a remote cabin in Wisconsin for months after Jake Patterson allegedly murdered her parents and kidnapped her. (Barron County Sheriff's Department)

BARRON, Wis. --
Jayme Closs, 13, was held captive in a remote cabin in Wisconsin for months after Jake Patterson allegedly murdered her parents and kidnapped her.

She managed to escape the home in Gordon, Wisconsin, after the 21-year-old left her alone last week. Officials in Douglas County recently released the 911 call made by the women who found her.
WATCH: Jayme Closs' rescuers describe finding her, calling 911
The three people who helped rescue missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs after she escaped her alleged captor describe their experience.



Jeanne Nutter was walking her dog when Closs approached her. Nutter's neighbor, Kristin Kasinskas, called 911 after the pair made it to her house.

Dispatcher:"Douglas County 911."

Caller:"Hi. I have a young lady at my house right now and she has said her name is Jayme Closs."

Dispatcher:"OK. Have you seen her photo, ma'am?"

Caller:"Yes. It is her. I 100 percent think it is her."

The call lasted about 30 minutes, WCCO reports.
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents

A 21-year-old man is in jail and accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents.



Kasinskas can be heard getting increasingly nervous Patterson may find them. Nutter can also be heard asking Closs a series of questions about Patterson, including what type of car he drives and when he would be back home.

Police arrested him about 10 minutes after they reached the teen. Patterson is being held on bail.

Court documents revealed details of Patterson's alleged crime. Those documents claim Patterson decided to kidnap Closs after seeing her get on her school bus.

After 88 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.



Patterson allegedly went to the girl's home and shot the girl's father through a window.

The documents say Patterson then found Closs and her mother hiding in a bathtub. He's accused of killing the girl's mother in front of her. He then allegedly stuffed Closs in the trunk of his car.

"Jayme deserves enormous credit as a 13-year-old. She has such bravery to have done what she has done," Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said.

Jayme spent 88 days in captivity before making her escape.

Patterson is due back in court Feb. 6. The charges he faces could carry a sentence of life in prison, if he's convicted.
