Hidalgo and Mealer express optimism ahead of Harris County judge vote

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The race for Harris County judge is expected to go down to the wire Tuesday night, as incumbent Lina Hidalgo hopes to hold on against her Republican challenger to lead the third most populous county in the U.S.

Throughout Election Day, we saw enthusiasm as voters turned out to cast a ballot in one of the most watched races in Texas.

The final year of Hidalgo's first term as county judge has been marred by controversy. In April, three of Judge Hidalgo's staffers were indicted as part of an investigation into how a smaller firm was awarded an $11 million COVID-19 vaccine outreach contract.

Then last month, Hidalgo was unable to pass a new county tax rate when two Republican county commissioners blocked the vote by repeatedly skipping Commissioners Court.

Her Republican rival, Army veteran and energy finance advisor Alexandra de Moral Mealer, has hammered Hidalgo on several issues throughout the campaign, but especially on crime.

Mealer said if she's elected, she would aggressively fund the criminal justice system in Harris County, and put an end to what she called a revolving door at the courthouse.

But who will come out on top remains to be seen.

"It's a race that's too close to call," Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said. "Hidalgo still is the favorite, in a sense that she's in a blue county and she has the support of Democratic activists, she hasn't lost that."

Still, according to ABC13 data, voters in Harris County have said in this election, the economy, crime and public corruption are among their top concerns.

Earlier Tuesday, we caught up with Hidalgo outside the polls at the West Gray Metropolitan Multi-Service Center. She sounded upbeat and said she looked forward to the results.

"The energy is palpable. Folks are turning out so much, which is good news for democracy, whatever the outcome," Hidalgo said.

Mealer was also spotted visiting with voters at polling locations across the county Tuesday. She told ABC13 she is feeling cautiously optimistic about her chances of beating Hidalgo tonight.