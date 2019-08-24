Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries

Spectators are tended to after a lightning strike on the course left several injured during a weather delay at the Tour Championship Aug. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

ATLANTA -- Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.

A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.

The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.

The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lightninggolfweather
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing transgender woman in west Harris County
Texans travel to Dallas for in-state showdown against Cowboys
18 people sickened by carbon monoxide in NW Harris County
This weekend is your last chance to visit the Battleship Texas
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Jose Altuve's new Astros hat collection is here
More tropical downpours possible this weekend
Show More
Senator receiving criticism for calling out bad tipper on Twitter
Homeless Houston man on I-10 overwhelmed by phone calls
Hilary Duff returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' spinoff on Disney+
Bonnie & Clyde in Conroe: Where the doomed duo used to hang out
Former employee accused of killing boss after being fired
More TOP STORIES News