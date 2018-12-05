Man gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing

EMBED </>More Videos

A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa --
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of his infant son who was found in a maggot-infested baby swing.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Judge Richard Stochl on Tuesday sentenced 29-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn to the life sentence without parole, as was mandatory under state law. Koehn was earlier convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn.

Medics called to an Alta Vista apartment in August 2017 found the infant dead in the swing in a dark, sweltering bedroom. An autopsy showed he'd died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.

A trial for the baby's mother, 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris, is set for January.

RELATED LINKS:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetrialmurderchild deathu.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Hundreds expected for invite-only welcome for Bush family
Navy to perform largest ever flyover at Bush funeral
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
Before funeral, Ronan Tynan sang to George HW Bush
Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Plane carrying Pres. George HW Bush to fly over College Station
Show More
Heavy storms expected to drench Houston Friday
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
UH to close for National Day of Mourning for George HW Bush
Memorial City to glow white tonight in President Bush's honor
Ed Emmett announces plans to be professor at Rice University
More News