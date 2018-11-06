Father convicted of murder after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing

EMBED </>More Videos

A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa --
An Iowa man was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder in the death of his infant son who was found in a maggot-infested baby swing last year.

Jurors took less than an hour to convict Zachary Paul Koehn, 29, of Alta Vista, of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports . The murder conviction carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.

RELATED: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says

Koehn had blamed his son's mother for the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn. A trial is pending for the 21-year-old mother, Cheyanne Harris.

Koehn and Harris were arrested after medics were called to an Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30, 2017, and found the infant dead in a swing in a dark, sweltering back bedroom. An autopsy showed he'd died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.

Koehn's defense team had argued that he had entrusted care of the baby to Harris, saying he had been working 70 to 80 hours a week as a trucker to provide for his family. His attorneys said Koehn simply failed to notice signs that Harris may have been suffering from depression, which kept her from caring for the baby.

But prosecutors argued that Koehn was a meth user who also provided Harris with drugs.

Assistant Attorney General Denise Timmins told jurors that Koehn was home often enough to know that the baby wasn't being cared for and did nothing to help him.

"He let Sterling rot in that room. He left him there to die," Timmins said.

Koehn's trial was moved from Chickasaw County to Henry County to counter pretrial publicity in the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetrialmurderchild deathu.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says
Top Stories
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
CRUZ RE-ELECTED: Texas senator holds on to beat O'Rourke
Focus on jobs and economy puts Cruz over the top
Beto O'Rourke falls short in challenge to unseat Ted Cruz
Dan Crenshaw gets last laugh in congressional race
Fletcher defeats Rep. Culberson in Texas congressional race
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
Show More
Houston voters pass Prop B on equal firefighter pay
Houston's Prop. A billed as an improvement to drainage
Prairie View A&M students march together to the polls
Wilmer Valderrama celebrating Election Day in Montrose
4 law school roommates share journey becoming judges
More News