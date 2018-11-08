A Liberty Fire Department volunteer assistant fire chief has been accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to authorities.James Russel Clymer, 35, has been arrested and charged with continual sexual abuse of a young child.The Liberty County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of child abuse on Nov. 1.Authorities say a juvenile female confessed to her mother and school officials that she had been sexually abused for the past several years.Investigators say the last offense allegedly happened on Monday, Oct. 29.Clymer's bond is set at $100,000.Authorities say they are looking for other possible victims.