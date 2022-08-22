1 woman killed, 2 kids injured in crash with 2 semi-trucks on FM-787 in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 32-year-old woman was killed, and two children were severely injured in a crash involving two 18-wheelers on FM-787 near the Cleveland Municipal Airport on Monday.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials said a 2008 KIA Sorrento was heading westbound behind a 2005 Peterbilt semi-trailer when it tried to pass the trailer around 6:11 a.m.
The KIA went around and off the roadway, causing the driver to overcorrect back onto the road.
That's when the KIA was hit by a second, 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck that was driving eastbound, officials said. The KIA also hit the 2005 semi during the crash.
A 2-year-old was ejected from the KIA while still in a car seat, according to investigators.
DPS officials said the toddler and a 7-year-old, who was also inside the KIA, suffered major injuries and were taken to Texas Children's Hospital in unknown conditions.
The two truck drivers were not hurt, DPS officials said.