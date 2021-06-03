Society

Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Leslie Odom Jr. headline iHeartMedia's "Can't Cancel Pride" Special

Hosted by Elvis Duran and Bebe Rexha, the special will air on The Roku Channel and Revry and iHeartRadio's digital offerings.
EMBED <>More Videos

Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Leslie Odom Jr. on "Can't Cancel Pride"

iHeartMedia has announced that Kylie Minogue, Leslie Odom Jr., Olly Alexander from Years & Years and Yola will join previously announced performers Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Hayley Kiyoko, Jasmine Mans, JoJo Siwa, P!NK, Regard, Tate McRae and Troye Sivan for "Can't Cancel Pride" relief benefit special on June 4 at 9 p.m., then on demand throughout Pride Month.

The hour-long stream will also feature special moments from so many of the LGBTQ+ community's members and advocates including newly announced appearances from Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Karamo Brown and Tan France from Queer Eye, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, joining previously announced appearances from Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, Mj Rodriguez, Nina West, Ricky Martin and more.

Hosted by iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and diamond-selling singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, "Can't Cancel Pride" will bring together some of the biggest names in culture and entertainment and seek inspiration from the letters in PRIDE symbolizing Power & Purpose, Respect & Relationships, Individuality & Intersectionality, Dance & Defy, and Equality & Everybody.

You can catch the special presentation on June 4 for an evening of love, celebration and fundraising at 9 p.m. on The Roku Channel, Revry and iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube and Facebook, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com, on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App.

The event will be available on demand throughout Pride Month until June 30 on The Roku Channel, Revry, iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtq+concertlgbtq+ pridelive musiclgbtq prideradio
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News