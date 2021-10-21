Celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month: Activists and protests that predate the Stonewall Riots

NEW YORK

LGBTQ+ crusaders reflect on pivotal moments before NYC's Stonewall Riots

Randy Wicker is reflecting on how far the LGBT movement has come since before the Stonewall Riots and the work that is left to be done.

LOS ANGELES

LGBTQ+ pioneers Lisa Ben and Sir Lady Java are among those featured at ONE Archives

It's LGBTQ+ History Month, and pioneers Lisa Ben and Sir Lady Java are among those featured at ONE Archives at USC

CHICAGO

Northalsted Legacy Walk highlights activists who helped advance gay rights

Despite progress, activists want to remind people that gay and trans people are still victimized in hate crimes.

PHILADELPHIA

The city is rich with LGBTQ+ history, starting in 1881 with the arrest of Lady Washington

Philadelphia has many stories of history makers who acted before the Stonewall uprising, including those who staged a sit-in at one of Philadelphia's most popular coffee shops.

SAN FRANCISCO

Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin could easily be called the mothers of the lesbian rights movement

Phyliss Lyon and Del Martin could easily be called the mothers of the lesbian rights movement. They spent most of their adult lives fighting for recognition and equality.

HOUSTON

Texas in the 1950s and 60s: Police raids were common at gay and lesbian bars

A 1977 march led to the rise of political power for Houston's LGBTQ community, and the creation of services that are still around today.

NORTH CAROLINA

This Historic Raleigh church has been supporting LGBTQ+ equality since the 1950s

Founded in the late 1800s, Pullen Memorial Baptist is one of the first churches in Raleigh, North Carolina to embrace LGBT rights.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA

One of the Central Valley's first drag kings and others talk about gay bars and safe spaces in the 1960s

Looking at LGBTQ+ history in Central California