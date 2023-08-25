Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Shauna Huffington explained why Light the Night is significant in the fight against blood cancers in Houston and The Woodlands.

Help Light the Night this fall in support of Houston families facing blood cancers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A blood cancer diagnosis can bring dark moments not just for a patient, but everyone who loves them.

This fall, you can help illuminate a path through Houston and Montgomery County, and save lives as part of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night campaign.

"It's a walk that takes place in the evening, so it makes it a little unique," said Shauna Huffington, LLS-Gulf Coast's campaign development director.

People carrying illuminated lanterns will fill Hermann Square Park in Houston on Saturday, Oct. 28, and at Town Green Park in The Woodlands on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Sign up: Houston Light the Night Walk | The Woodlands Light the Night walk

Huffington said red lanterns are for supporters; patients and survivors carry white lanterns, while the yellow lanterns glow in memory of those who have died from leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.

The Gulf Coast chapter of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has already funded more than $12 million in research grants in the Texas Medical Center, and hopes to make a bigger impact with this year's walks.

"We're really blessed and fortunate to have some really high-impact medical professionals right in our backyard," Huffington said. "They are searching for better, faster cures for both adults and children with blood cancer."

Just one of those doctors working to make a difference is Dr. Courtney Pette, a childhood cancer survivor who now works at Texas Children's Hospital, where she was once a patient.

Dr. Pette's incredible journey was featured on ABC13 Localish earlier this spring.

This fall, she said she's laser focused on raising $120,000 for blood cancer research in Houston, which is $10,000 for every year she has been in remission.

You can click here to help Dr. Pette meet her Light the Night goal.

Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with one of these blood cancers.

If you or a loved one is facing a blood cancer diagnosis, you can get help at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Information Resource Center at LLS.org, or by calling (800) 955-4572.

PHOTOS: Light the Night Walk in Downtown Houston