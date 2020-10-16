HFD arson investigator remembered by friends and family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends and family are remembering Houston Fire Department arson investigator Lemuel Bruce as a loving father who was dedicated to his profession.
Lemuel, who went by the name DJ, was a 44-year-old proud Marine crew chief. He leaves behind a wife and two children, a 12-year-old girl an 8-year-old boy.
Murdered HFD investigator was not intending to look for a suspect, ABC13 source says
"It's the worst day of their life. Kids don't deserve to lose a father, and a wife doesn't deserve to lose her husband. We're going to be here for the family, and this is a tragic day in Houston," Houston HPFFA president Marty Lancton said.
Bruce previously worked for the Houston Fire Department for 17 years and had been an arson investigator for the past five years.
The Bruce family provided the following statement:
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the HFD family, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association and the public. We are mourning the tragic, untimely passing of our husband, father, son, firefighter and fire investigator, former Marine crew chief, and friend. As we begin to reflect on his life and what he meant to all of us, please know that he was forever dedicated to his family and to his profession. We appreciate your respect of our privacy for now. Thanks again for your support."
Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.
