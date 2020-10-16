HFD arson investigator remembered by friends and family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends and family are remembering Houston Fire Department arson investigator Lemuel Bruce as a loving father who was dedicated to his profession.Lemuel, who went by the name DJ, was a 44-year-old proud Marine crew chief. He leaves behind a wife and two children, a 12-year-old girl an 8-year-old boy."It's the worst day of their life. Kids don't deserve to lose a father, and a wife doesn't deserve to lose her husband. We're going to be here for the family, and this is a tragic day in Houston," Houston HPFFA president Marty Lancton said.Bruce previously worked for the Houston Fire Department for 17 years and had been an arson investigator for the past five years.Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.