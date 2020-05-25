officer involved shooting

Armed man killed in confrontation with League City police officer

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man armed with what authorities are calling a "military-style" knife was shot to death in a confrontation with a League City police officer.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Scottish Inn motel on Hobbs Road near FM 518.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said that a League City police officer was responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle. The driver of a white pickup was pulled over because the truck had only paper tags, which turned out to be fake.

During the traffic stop, it also came to light that a woman who was in the vehicle was wanted on an outstanding drug warrant.

As the officer was attempting to take the woman into custody, the man who had been driving the truck got into a confrontation with the officer and pulled out the knife, the sheriff said.

The man reportedly lunged at the officer from within the cab of the truck. A scuffle broke out as the man reportedly was swinging the knife at the officer.

That's when the man was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The officer was not injured during the confrontation, according to Sheriff Trochesset.

The man's identity has not been released.

As is standard procedure, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office takes over the investigation into any shooting involving an officer with the League City Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityofficer involved shootingman killedman shotpolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Armed man killed in HPD officer-involved shooting
Family questions facts in shooting death of son
Elderly woman stabbed to death in Walgreens parking lot
Video shows HPD officer shoot man with replica gun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day ceremonies go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
1 dead after pickup crashed into building in SE Houston
Car crashes into motel front office, killing 2
SPONSORED: Happy Memorial Day! Grill up this grilled kabobs recipe!
Next round of widespread rain and storms arrives early Tuesday
Houston-area vineyard uncorks convenient getaway for wine lovers
COVID-19 delays completion of HISD elementary school rebuilds
Show More
Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter takes first steps in adorable video
Houston teen with 2 distinct features last seen 10 days ago
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
13-year-old graduates from college with 4 degrees
Child hurt in crash with teen who admitted drinking, police say
More TOP STORIES News