League City couple accused of starving 4-year-old girl

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The father and stepmother of a 4-year-old girl are facing charges after allegedly starving the child, who, at one point, weighed only 19 pounds.

Daniel Jason Stone and Gemma Jones Stone are each facing a felony count of injury to a child.

Bond has been set at $20,000 each.

The documents state in July 2018, a doctor from UTMB in Galveston stated the child only weighed 19 pounds, which is the appropriate weight for a child two years younger.

The doctor told investigators the child's weight concerned the staff, but the parents claimed the girl was "refusing to eat or would vomit after eating." Bruises were also found on the girl and the parents claimed the girl would injure herself while in a crib.

An investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services reported teachers and the girl's grandparents described the child as "ravenous" when it came time to eat, stating she would eat everything that was given to her and more. The child's six other siblings did not appear malnourished, according to the investigator, who concluded the girl was being intentionally starved.

The father turned over custody of the girl to her grandparents in October and the documents state the child is now "thriving" and has gained appropriate weight since being removed from her parent's care.

