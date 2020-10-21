City council members in League City left off some Galveston County ballots

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas -- Due to an electronic glitch, League City City Council races and candidates were omitted from some Galveston County electronic ballots, according to an Oct. 20 League City news release.According to the release, a data synchronization issue with the Galveston County Clerk's Office computer equipment resulted in the races being left off some ballots.County officials believe the issue may have only affected early voters who live in Precinct 220 or the Bay Colony area. Officials are still testing and auditing electronic ballots at all polling locations, the release reads.League City officials are advising all registered voters to confirm League City City Council races are included on their ballots. If they are not, the city advises residents not to cast their ballots, and instead, immediately report the problem to a poll worker wherever they are voting, the release reads.Residents who have already voted early and are concerned they did not have to option to vote on council candidates can call the Galveston County Clerk's Office at 409-770-5108, according to the release.League City officials said they expect the county to release more details about what caused the problem and its ramifications as the county continues to investigate. They believed it best to alert residents of the problem as soon as possible as early voting continues in the city, the release reads.