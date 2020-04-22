Coronavirus testing site opening in League City this week

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- League City residents hoping to get tested for the coronavirus COVID-19 will not have to travel to Texas City much longer to do so.The Galveston County Health District is opening a free drive-thru testing site at City Hall, 500 Walker St., League City, on Thursday and Friday, according to a city news release.Those who wish to be tested must make an appointment. Appointments can be made between 1:30-5 p.m. starting Wednesday by calling 409-356-9950, the release reads.Residents being tested should bring ID. The entire process takes about 30 minutes.Residents can also get texted in Texas City at the Galveston County Health District. To make an appointment there, call 409-978-4040 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.