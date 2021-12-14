Human skeletal remains found in League City subdivision

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a resident in a west League City neighborhood found human skeletal remains in a partially cleared field.The discovery was made in the 5700 block of McFarland Road near the Westover Park and Westwood subdivisions around 5:20 p.m. Monday, League City Police said.The partially wooded field has recently been cleared for home construction, according to police, although there was still a lot of brush for investigators to comb through.Police did not have information on who the victim is or how long the remains have been in the area.The investigation is ongoing.