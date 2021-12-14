human remains found

Human skeletal remains found in League City subdivision

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a resident in a west League City neighborhood found human skeletal remains in a partially cleared field.

The discovery was made in the 5700 block of McFarland Road near the Westover Park and Westwood subdivisions around 5:20 p.m. Monday, League City Police said.

The partially wooded field has recently been cleared for home construction, according to police, although there was still a lot of brush for investigators to comb through.

Police did not have information on who the victim is or how long the remains have been in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.



Related topics:
societyleague cityhuman remains foundconstructionbody founddead body
