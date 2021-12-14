Human skeletal remains found in League City subdivision

The discovery was made in the 5700 block of McFarland Road near the Westover Park and Westwood subdivisions around 5:20 p.m. Monday, League City Police said.
The partially wooded field has recently been cleared for home construction, according to police, although there was still a lot of brush for investigators to comb through.
Police did not have information on who the victim is or how long the remains have been in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.