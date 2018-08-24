EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4042626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge

For the second time in two months, Nicholas D'Agostino is facing charges for shooting a driver in the Katy area.This time for a shooting that happened in March in front of a Shell gas station along I-10 and the Grand Parkway."She had actually exited the gas station, was on the road and it was just someone that came up behind her and shot."A neighbor of the victim spoke anonymously with Eyewitness News, saying she drove home, then called police for help."Surprisingly, she was standing outside and hadn't even had medical help yet when the EMTs showed up, and she was just standing outside like it was a cut finger. She was very brave about it, very courageous," said the neighbor.Investigators say D'Agostino confessed to this shooting during an interview for his first arrest after opening fire on a Katy mother in front of a car wash on July 10.From behind bars D'Agostino previously told Eyewitness News it was all self-defense, saying the driver was swerving into his lane.Investigators have another theory, saying in court records he has a dim view of women. They state in documents, His "Facebook posts where he rants and rambles on about female motorists and how incompetent they are and that their sole purpose is to give birth to male children."The husband of that July 10 shooting victim on South Mason Road was also in court Friday to watch as the second charge was read aloud."Just seeing somebody in person that has done something like that to your wife is a bizarre feeling, but it was also just gratifying to look him in the eyes," he told Eyewitness News, asking not to reveal his name.The bullet that hit his wife while she was driving to a car wash went through her arm, then lodged just millimeters from her heart.The bullet that hit the first victim also went through her upper arm."It came in, went through her upper arm, out the front and then hit the front windshield and lodged down into the firewall," said the woman's neighbor.D'Agostino's defense attorney, Ken Mingledorff, told Eyewitness News his family is sorry for the pain this has caused the victims saying."This is a very sad situation, I've known the family for many years. I've actually known the family for a long time. He comes from a wonderful family. It's obvious that he needs some help and I am in the process of getting some help for him," said Mingledorff.Mingledorff could not say if D'Agostino has a history of mental health issues.D'Agostino is now behind bars on bonds totaling $400,000.