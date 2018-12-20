HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston lawyer says he wants roads free of drivers under the influence this New Year's Eve.
Attorney Brian White plans to achieve this by giving away $7,800 in Uber gift cards to those who pledge not to drink and drive.
White will be hosting an event called "Sober Ride Houston," where pledgees can pick up a free $40 Uber gift card on Friday, Dec. 28, between 12-4 p.m.
White says that in Texas, someone is hurt or killed in a DUI crash every 20 minutes.
"Houston has had more fatal drunk-driving accidents over the last 16 years than any other major metropolitan area," White says.
