NEW YEAR'S EVE

Lawyer gives away $7,800 in Uber gift cards to drivers who pledge not to drink and drive New Year's Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawyer gives away $7,800 in Uber gift cards to drivers who pledge not to drink and drive New Year's Eve

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston lawyer says he wants roads free of drivers under the influence this New Year's Eve.

Attorney Brian White plans to achieve this by giving away $7,800 in Uber gift cards to those who pledge not to drink and drive.

White will be hosting an event called "Sober Ride Houston," where pledgees can pick up a free $40 Uber gift card on Friday, Dec. 28, between 12-4 p.m.

White says that in Texas, someone is hurt or killed in a DUI crash every 20 minutes.

"Houston has had more fatal drunk-driving accidents over the last 16 years than any other major metropolitan area," White says.

For more information, got to www.attorneybrianwhite.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ubergiftsnew year's evedrunk drivingdrunk driving deathDUIdui crashdwifree stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YEAR'S EVE
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
Get your taxi or rideshare paid for on Thanksgiving eve
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
More new year's eve
Top Stories
High school crew held up 8 people in 7 hours: police
Man accused of posing as federal agent to train officers
Another peril putting firefighters' lives at stake: cancer
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Houston Rockets lose Chris Paul in loss vs. Miami Heat
Authorities search for driver who hit 16-year-old riding on bike
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe victims
Show More
H-TOWN HOCKEY: JJ Watt wants NHL team in Houston
Trump bringing home 7,000 US troops from Afghanistan
First-year varsity football team gets chance at state championship
Two women accused of stealing 70 items from Galleria
Principal kisses reindeer to encourage kindness in school
More News