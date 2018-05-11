LAWSUIT

Woman kicked off United flight in Houston after man complains of 'pungent odor'

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit alleges a woman and her kids were kicked off a Houston United flight because a man in business class complained of a 'pungent odor.' (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is suing United Airlines, claiming she was kicked off a flight out of Houston because someone complained that she had a "pungent odor."

The mother and her children were on a flight to San Francisco in 2016.

The suit says a man in business class told the flight crew that she smelled, and he was not comfortable flying next to her.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, who is Nigerian, believes she was booted because of her race.

She and her children were put on another flight five hours later. United has not commented on this lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lawsuitUnited AirlinesracismHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAWSUIT
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Report: MeToo activist settled sex assault complaint
$50 million lawsuit filed over woman's wrongful cremation
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Woman suing iconic hotel after she got hurt while trespassing
More lawsuit
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News