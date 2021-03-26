caught on camera

Caught on camera: Tax preparer pulls gun on clients and attacks 1 of them

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tax preparer is now in jail after pulling a gun on customers who say they noticed issues with the tax return that she filed for them.

The incident was all caught on camera.

Marquita Boyle said she pulled out her phone and started recording the situation because she didn't know what else to do.

She said she is being audited by the IRS after using the tax services at Latunya Wright's business in north Houston. On Thursday, she went to the business to look over her paperwork after noticing some discrepancies.

She said Wright, already arguing with other customers, pulled out a gun and cocked it at the client. She added Wright was blocking the front door with the gun still in her hand.

Unsure what to do, Boyle pulled out her phone to record what was happening. She said when Wright saw she had her phone out, she took it from her, hit her on the head and attempted to delete the video.

"She ended up throwing my phone into a file cabinet and it slid on the floor. She had deleted the video that I was recording. She had deleted the video, but I have an iPhone and it doesn't automatically delete. It goes into a folder so I recovered it," Boyle said.

According to court documents, Wright was arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and assault.

Boyle was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. She said she is in total disbelief that this happened. She says she still has the task of trying to fix the issue with her taxes.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonassaulttaxescaught on tapecaught on videocaught on cameraguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Neighbor accused of killing Pasadena woman in her sleep
VIDEO: Squirrel steals package from building, takes it to roof
Deputy's close call with 18-wheeler caught on camera
Owner seen hitting dog over 20 times in Katy area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
Cruz leads GOP senators in US-Mexico border tour
Elderly man fights off suspect with knife at a bank ATM
Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend
Texan Live's Game of the Week: Kingwood vs. Atascocita
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Moderna looking for Houston kids for new vaccine trial
Show More
Carlos Correa says he turned down Astros' $120 million offer
Pedestrian was going to help driver in crash when he was killed
Cypress mom of 5 who got COVID-19 after giving birth dies
Mom told police she and husband had sex while son was dying
Bank worker faces 2nd charge of stealing customer's nude photos
More TOP STORIES News