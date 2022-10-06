Las Vegas Strip stabbing leaves 1 dead and at least 5 others hurt

Las Vegas Metro Police Department said a person was taken into custody Thursday.

Multiple police cars block a street just off the Las Vegas Strip after at least six people were stabbed, one of them fatally, on Oct. 6, 2022.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- One person has died and at least five other people were injured on Thursday in what Las Vegas police reported as a stabbing in the town's popular tourism center.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said its officers responded to a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at about 11:42 a.m.

This block comprises notable casino properties Resorts World Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas, as well as a nearby shopping strip.

LVMPD tweeted that at least six victims were immediately located, with one of them declared dead.

The police department later tweeted that other victims were being transported to area hospitals with an unknown extent of injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody, and police have shut down roadways in the area as an investigation continued.

Police said the unidentified suspect had a significant amount of blood on his sleeves at the time of the arrest.

The mass crime event comes five days removed from the area marking five years since a gunman shot at country music festivalgoers from a high-rise hotel on Oct. 1, 2017.

The incident left 58 people dead, marking it as the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.