Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people are shot, killing 1

LAS VEGAS -- At least one person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a homeless encampment in Las Vegas on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the area of Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 around 5:30 p.m. local time. Officers responded to a homeless encampment, where witnesses directed them to multiple victims, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at a press briefing Friday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the victims, all of whom were unhoused, were transported to University Medical Center.

One victim -- a male in his 50s -- was pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries, police said. One man in his 30s was in critical condition. Two other men in their 30s and a victim in his late teens were in stable condition.

Police told ABC Las Vegas affiliate KTNV they believe the victims were shot by one suspect who remains at large.

Officers planned to return to the crime scene and canvas the area for surveillance footage on Saturday, Johansson said.

It is unclear if the incident is isolated, he said Friday night.

There does not appear to be a connection in this case to the fatal shootings this week in Los Angeles of three men who were experiencing homelessness, the lead LAPD investigator told ABC News.

All three victims were sleeping alone on a sidewalk or an alley when they were killed and may have been targeted by a potential serial killer, the LAPD warned at a news conference on Friday.

The preliminary information in both cases appears similar but they are not believed to be linked, police said.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro and Alex Stone contributed to this report.