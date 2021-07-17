Lance corporal from Splendora dies in off-duty accident on Okinawa

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Okinawa-based Marine from east Texas died late last month in what the Marine Corps said was an off-duty accident, according to the Stars and Stripes.Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez, 20, had been assigned to Camp Hansen as an electro-optical ordnance repair technician with Ordnance Maintenance Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion.Hernandez was pronounced dead at 8 a.m. on June 29 by medical staff at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, according to a statement from 3rd Marine Logistics Group.No other information regarding the incident has been released, but it is under investigation.According to the Stars and Stripes, a spokesman for Okinawa police said they were unaware of any incidents involving the Hernandez."On behalf of all of us at 3rd Maintenance Battalion, I would like to extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to all the family and friends of Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez," 3rd Maintenance Battalion commander Lt. Col. Brogan Issitt said in a statement. "His motivation and loyalty earned him the respect of his peers and superiors alike, and his presence will be sorely missed by all."On Saturday, residents in Splendora lined the streets to honor the Splendora High School 2019 graduate.