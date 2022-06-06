abortion

'My body, my choice:' Why abortion rights activists say they chose to protest at Lakewood Church

Abortion rights activists interrupt service at Lakewood Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In light of the possibility that a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision could be overturned, abortion rights activists interrupted Sunday morning worship at Lakewood Church with a message, video shows.

"It's my body. It's my choice," chanted protesters.

Rise 4 Abortion Rights, a group known for organizing nationwide protests and nonviolent resistance, shared the video above on Instagram of a few protesters inside the church.

The protest comes as the Supreme Court may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe. V. Wade decision, according to a leaked draft opinion initially reported by Politico. The final decision is expected either later this month or July.

Security escorted the protesters outside to the applause of some church members.

Those protesters then joined other activists for a demonstration outside the church, saying they targeted Lakewood because they believe most churches are anti-abortion.

"These institutions, including this church, are way too silent right now about the ways in which the world has fallen apart, including the fact that half the United States is about to be ripped of a basic right," said protester Victoria Mycue.

ABC13 reached to to Lakewood Church for comment but we have not heard back. Pastor Joel Osteen has in the past expressed his opposition to abortion.

