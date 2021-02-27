Bond set at $300,000 for man accused of driving U-Haul truck with 'explosive-type' materials inside

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Bond has been set for a man accused of driving a stolen U-Haul carrying explosive materials.Lakent Shrode Daniels, 30, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a prohibited weapon. A judge set a $150,000 bond on each charge.Daniels was stopped by Tomball police at a gas station Friday in the 1100 block of West Main when authorities found the Molotov cocktail components.The substances were breakable glass bottles containing flammable substances like gas, alcohol or other mixtures.A judge ordered Daniels to remain in Harris County if he was released on bond and would be placed under house arrest and wear a monitoring device.Daniels is expected back in court on March 1.