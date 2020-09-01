animals

Video shows bears searching for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store

Some wild bears in the Lake Tahoe area are getting a little too comfortable with humans.
Some wild bears in the Lake Tahoe area are getting a little too comfortable with humans.

Videos recently taken by locals show several scary encounters between bears and people inside a Kings Beach convenience store over the last few weeks.

One video captured a bear lying on the floor and eating candy and crackers. Another video shows a bear inside the store on August 12, and a customer swatting the bear's backside as it ran out.

Video from last month shows a store employee trying to prevent a different bear from entering the store, and the bear lunging at him.

"Not in the job description no. Not at all... fighting off bears was not in the job description," said store clerk, Paul Heigh.

The bears aren't just paying visits to the local gas stations. Another video even shows a bear inside a Kings Beach Safeway Supermarket.

WATCH: Smarter-than-average bear wheels trash bin outside Florida home
EMBED More News Videos

We see a lot of videos of bears going through the trash, making a mess. But not this very polite black bear.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslake tahoewild animalslake tahoebearanimalsgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Houston Zoo reopens Wednesday
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
Houston SPCA takes in 90 animals from Lake Charles shelter
SPONSORED: Tips to make sure your pet is ready for the next storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deborah Wrigley leaving ABC13 after 42 years
Experts issue dire warnings if Ship Channel isn't protected
HFD saves construction workers dangling from high rise platform
288 NB blocked at FM 518 due to major crash
COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1? Houston's working on it
Suspect in U-Haul leads deputies on 48 mile chase
Eyeing new potential development areas
Show More
Rain chances on the rise, heat eases slightly
Common steroids may be life-saving for critical COVID-19 patients
CDC to states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Here's a recap of the news you need for Thursday, Sept. 3
More TOP STORIES News