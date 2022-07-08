2nd suspect shooting that killed father and injured his teen son arrested, Lake Jackson police say

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second suspect has been arrested in a June 27 shooting that killed a 43-year-old father and injured the man's 17-year-old son, police said.Daniel Benitez Curran, 23, was arrested Thursday by Lake Jackson police. He has been charged with capital murder, with a bond set at $25 million, records say.Another suspect, 20-year-old Joesph Anthony Lee Moore, was arrested three days after the shooting that killed Cory Bayless. He, too, has been charged with capital murder and has a bond set at $25 million.Moore is currently at a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition, police said. This comes after Special Response Team members found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after officials tried to serve him the capital murder warrant.Police have told ABC13 the deadly shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of Jasmine Street, was not random.This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the Lake Jackson Police Department at 979-415-2700.