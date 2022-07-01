Father killed and 17-year-old son shot by suspect who later shot himself in Lake Jackson, police say

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was shot, and his father was killed by a 20-year-old suspect who later shot himself in Lake Jackson on Monday, police said.At about 11:10 p.m., the Lake Jackson Police Department and EMS responded to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Jasmine Street.First responders found Cory Bayless, 43, and his 17-year-old son with gunshot wounds.Bayless was pronounced dead on the scene, and his 17-year-old son was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Herman Hospital in critical condition, police said.On Thursday, investigators identified the suspect as 20-year-old Joesph Anthony Lee Moore and charged him with capital murder, with a bond set at $25,000,000.Officials responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeny in an attempt to serve the capital murder warrant on Moore.While officials were surrounding and calling out the residence's occupants, a single gunshot was heard inside the home.Special Response Team members immediately entered the home and found Moore with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.First aid was immediately given to Moore by SRT medics, and he was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Herman in critical condition, police said.