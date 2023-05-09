Lake Houston's spillway dam opened to help keep lake from flooding after Tuesday's rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a precaution, the City of Houston opened Lake Houston's spillway dam to help keep the lake at normal levels after Tuesday's rain.

That means neighbors living downstream should secure their boats and other items if they're near the shoreline.

The forecast anticipates at least 2" to 3" inches of rain within the San Jacinto Watershed.

Residents are being asked to secure patio and outdoor furniture as wind is also anticipated to come with the line of storms.

To monitor current water levels at Lake Houston, you can visit the Coastal Water Authority website.

The Lake Houston Spillway Gates will continue to remain open to manage storm inflows until inclement weather has moved from the region. Lake Conroe experienced significant rain overnight and is currently releasing a small amount from its reservoir, which will eventually make it's way to the San Jacinto River over the next 24 hours.