fire

Fire destroys or damages more than a dozen boats at Lake Conroe marina

EMBED <>More Videos

More than a dozen boats destored in Lake Conroe marina fire

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters say a fire damaged or destroyed more than a dozen boats at a marina on Lake Conroe.

Cell phone footage shows the thick smoke filling the area around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeview Marina along Beach Walk Boulevard off of Highway 105 at Lake Conroe.

A number of those boats were charred at the storage facility. Jet skies were also damaged in the fire.

It appears the fire started inside one of the stalls of the facility and spread to the other units. Firefighters had to cut their way into the structure in order to get the fire under control, which officials say took a while after a fuel tank ruptured.

The fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroefire
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
'Not gonna be OK' Family shocked after grandmother dies in house fire
5-year-old with lighter might have started deadly Philly blaze
Blaze that killed 12 possibly sparked by Christmas tree fire: Sources
12 dead, including 8 children, after house fire in Philly
TOP STORIES
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
1 arrested, 1 at large in New Year's shooting that killed mother of 3
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-year-old San Antonio girl
Woman killed and 3-year-old unharmed when vehicle shot at
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Kanye West spotted at James Harden's Midtown restaurant
Frigid temps for tonight, storms return Saturday
Show More
Galleria-area freeway closure to last for half of 2022
HPD locates body in area where man found shot to death the day before
Family of beaten teen files civil lawsuit for more than $50 million
Texas cold front: Reviving concerns about electric grid
'Not gonna be OK' Family shocked after grandmother dies in house fire
More TOP STORIES News