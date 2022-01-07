Fire destroys or damages more than a dozen boats at Lake Conroe marina

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters say a fire damaged or destroyed more than a dozen boats at a marina on Lake Conroe.Cell phone footage shows the thick smoke filling the area around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeview Marina along Beach Walk Boulevard off of Highway 105 at Lake Conroe.A number of those boats were charred at the storage facility. Jet skies were also damaged in the fire.It appears the fire started inside one of the stalls of the facility and spread to the other units. Firefighters had to cut their way into the structure in order to get the fire under control, which officials say took a while after a fuel tank ruptured.The fire is under investigation.