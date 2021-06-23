Here is what Lagoonfest Texas visitors need to know this summer

Tickets are available through Labor Day weekend for Lago Mar's Crystal Lagoons amenity, located at 3240 Lago Mar Blvd., Texas City. Lagoonfest Texas will be open Tuesdays through Sundays until Sept. 6, with expanded evening hours some days.
Lagoon-goers can enjoy more than $2 million worth of implemented upgrades this season. Here is what visitors need to know about lagoon hours and offerings for the summer 2021 season, per Lagoonfest Texas' website.
Hours and prices
Lagoon hours are from 10 a.m. to sunset for a day pass. Tickets can be purchased for the entire day, starting at $20, or for the afternoon, starting at $14 for a 4-7 p.m. ticket. All tickets are non-refundable.
Five live music shows are planned from early July to mid-August, which visitors can attend by purchasing after-hours tickets. The shows take place from 7-10 p.m. and will include performers such as Vegas Stars, Bowling for Soup, and The Mullet Boyz. General admission for after-hours tickets starts at $23.
Lagoon-goers age 21 and up can also purchase tickets, starting at $40, for a secluded all-day beach experience. Those in the secluded area are transported to and from their part of the lagoon by a Duffy boat. Learn more about the private experience here.
Click here to check availability for the non-after-hours tickets.
Amenities
For those interested in sitting somewhere other than on a towel or blanket, several options are available for purchase as ticket add-ons. Shaded, private cabanas can seat four to six people beachside, or pairs of guests can rent two lounge chairs and an umbrella. New this year, larger groups can rent a rooftop party deck overlooking the lagoon grounds.
Water activities can be reserved for another add-on fee, including an inflatable obstacle course, water slide, and electric paddleboards. Activities cost anywhere from $15 to $45-click here for a full list. Food and drink options are also available for purchase.
During checkout, lagoon-goers register each guest in their group to a radio-frequency identification wristband by providing a group name. The wristbands are used for all onsite transactions, and cash and credit cards are not accepted.
Wristbands can be preloaded with a credit amount or have a credit card linked to them. They are handed out at the main entrance gate upon arrival and are not transferable to other guests once activated.
What to bring
The Lagoonfest Texas website recommends visitors bring their own goggles, sand toys, swim gear, towels, blankets, and Coast Guard-approved flotation devices for non-swimmers. The following items, however, are not permitted inside the gate:
- lawn and beach chairs
- outside food and beverage, including water bottles
- tents, umbrellas, or canopies
- coolers
- swim rafts, noodles, and inner tubes
- glass containers
- recreational devices such as drones, remote control toys, skateboards, scooters, and roller skates
- artificial noisemakers including megaphones, whistles, and horns
- suitcases, bags, or backpacks larger than 24" long x 15" wide x 18" high
Click here for answers to other frequently asked questions about Lagoonfest Texas, including weather and payment policies and information about COVID-19 protocols.
This story comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.