Lady Gaga's dog walker shot in Hollywood, French bulldogs stolen

LOS ANGELES -- A gunman shot and wounded a dog walker employed by Lady Gaga on Wednesday night in Hollywood, stealing two of the singer's French bulldogs and prompting a search by Los Angeles police.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return.

The victim was walking his dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he appeared to be alert and talking to first responders.

While the victim was getting treated on the sidewalk, he was cradling a third dog close to him. Another man is later seen removing the dog from the victim's arms to comfort it.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan vehicle.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as they become available.
