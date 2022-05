Lady Gaga announces Houston stop during The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour

LADY GAGA

THE CHROMATICA BALL

SUMMER STADIUM TOUR

NEW SHOWS ADDED IN HERSHEY, HOUSTON & MIAMIhttps://t.co/6KQAlVEXmX pic.twitter.com/hRiqsFjPNY — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 16, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lady Gaga announced three new dates in The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour, including a show in Houston.The now 20-show tour featuring the GRAMMY-winning 2020 album Chromatica will stop in Houston on Sept. 13 at Minute Maid Park.For all U.S. shows included in The Chromatica Ball Tour , $1.00 from each ticket sold will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization that focuses on empowering youth, improving mental health, and preventing bullying. The nonprofit was founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012."We work with young people to build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action."Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more Gaga has just released her latest single "Hold My Hand," which will be heavily featured on the new Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick movie. She plans to perform it on the tour, according to a press release.Tickets are available for presale starting May 17 at 10 a.m. until May 19 at 5 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the Houston show dates through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m.7/17 Düsseldorf. DE Merkur Spiel- Arena7/21 Stockholm. SW Friends Arena7/24 Paris, FR Stade de France7/26 Arnhem, NL GelreDome7/29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium7/30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium8/06 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre8/08 Washington, DC Nationals Park8/11 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium8/15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field8/19 Boston, MA Fenway Park8/23 Dallas, TX Globe Life Field8/26 Atlanta, GA Truist Park9/2 Tokyo, JP Belluna Dome9/3 Tokyo, JP Belluna Dome9/8 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park9/10 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium