Lady Gaga announces Houston stop during The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour

The now 20-show tour featuring the GRAMMY-winning 2020 album Chromatica will stop in Houston on Sept. 13 at Minute Maid Park.
For all U.S. shows included in The Chromatica Ball Tour, $1.00 from each ticket sold will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization that focuses on empowering youth, improving mental health, and preventing bullying. The nonprofit was founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012.
"We work with young people to build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action."
LADY GAGA— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 16, 2022
THE CHROMATICA BALL
SUMMER STADIUM TOUR
NEW SHOWS ADDED IN HERSHEY, HOUSTON & MIAMIhttps://t.co/6KQAlVEXmX pic.twitter.com/hRiqsFjPNY
Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more.
Gaga has just released her latest single "Hold My Hand," which will be heavily featured on the new Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick movie. She plans to perform it on the tour, according to a press release.
Tickets are available for presale starting May 17 at 10 a.m. until May 19 at 5 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.
Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the Houston show dates through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
LADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL TOUR DATES
7/17 Düsseldorf. DE Merkur Spiel- Arena
7/21 Stockholm. SW Friends Arena
7/24 Paris, FR Stade de France
7/26 Arnhem, NL GelreDome
7/29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
7/30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
8/06 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
8/08 Washington, DC Nationals Park
8/11 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
8/15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
8/19 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/23 Dallas, TX Globe Life Field
8/26 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
8/28 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
9/2 Tokyo, JP Belluna Dome
9/3 Tokyo, JP Belluna Dome
9/8 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
9/10 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium
9/13 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
9/17 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium