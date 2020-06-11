Arts & Entertainment

Country music group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery.

The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.



The statement says that they chose the name after the antebellum style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music.

Band members say in recent weeks, their eyes have been opened to "blindspots we didn't even know existed" and "the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Task force created to help families avoid eviction
Judge Hidalgo to announce COVID-19 threat level system
Trae Tha Truth hosting voter registration drive today
Houston's Columbus statue latest to be vandalized in US
'No need for disparity' in African American arrest rates
3-year-old boy killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
When can we expect grocery store prices to go back down?
Show More
Here's how long you'll get to enjoy this lower humidity
Top military officer says he was wrong to join Trump church walk
DPS helicopter tracks down hiding police chase suspect
Trump announces return of signature campaign rallies halted by coronavirus
METRO Park & Ride options for riders returning to work
More TOP STORIES News