Woman expected to survive after boyfriend stabbed her multiple times, La Porte PD says

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A La Porte woman is expected to survive after authorities said her boyfriend stabbed her multiple times before turning the knife on himself.

Police said they received a call of two stabbing victims on Monday evening in the 300 block of West C Street.

Responding officers found that a man had stabbed his girlfriend multiple times before stabbing himself in his chest and neck, police said.

The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston via Life Flight. She was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries but will survive.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to UTMB Clear Lake. Police said he was ultimately charged with aggravated assault.