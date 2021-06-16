La Porte man secretly recorded young girls in his home for years, concerned mom says

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A mom in La Porte is calling out to other parents, hoping to help detectives keep a man accused of sex crimes against kids in jail.The mom, who wants to stay anonymous, said she no longer lives in Texas but at one point she was a neighbor to 58-year-old Kenneth Marvin Alger."I'm shocked," she reacted. "This is a man in the community everybody trusted."Alger was charged with two counts of sexual performance by a child under age 14 and one count of possession with intent to distribute pornography."I strongly urge you to consider this is an ongoing case," said prosecutors during probable cause court. "It is developing and we do believe we will have more victims."Exact details of what happened have yet to be released by La Porte PD, but the mother said she was told that he had been secretly recording young victims in his home for years.She believes her daughter may have been a victim.This mom is afraid that if no one comes forward, or puts pressure on La Porte PD to investigate this as a priority, the case will slowly be pushed to the side.If you think your child may have been in contact with Alger at any point please contact the La Porte Police Department's criminal investigation division at 281-842-3173 or email them at