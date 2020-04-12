animal rescue

La Porte Animal Shelter finds homes for all animals

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- The La Porte Animal Shelter is officially empty as of Thursday.

Several citizens and rescues adopted the remaining animals left at the adoption center.

"We are so blessed to have wonderful people coming to our aid and pulling animals while they too are going through this whole mess," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post.



The picture above is a Facebook post from La Porte Adoption Center and Animal Shelter

The remaining dogs were selected by rescues, and arrangements were made for them to be transported. They also had 12 cats left with multiples that were tagged for rescue.

Rescues like Three Little Pitties, Houston Pets Alive and Austin Pets Alive took in the animals that remained.

The animal shelter will make an announcement as to when they will start normal operations again.

SEE RELATED LINK: ANIMAL RESCUE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsla porteshelteranimal rescueanimaladoptionpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
Houston SPCA releases animal abuse videos to educate public
95 animals found living in filthy conditions in Houston home
Sanctuary caring for 'Tiger King' cats worried amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News