17-year-old Texas City High School student shot inside home in La Marque, police say

A 17-year-old is fighting for her life after she was injured in a drive-by shooting in La Marque.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is recovering in the hospital after being found shot inside a home in La Marque.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Avenue B just before midnight, according to police.

The victim, later identified as a 17-year-old Texas City High School student, remains in critical condition but is stable in the hospital.

La Marque Police Department officials confirmed the incident was a drive-by shooting but said they only have a vague description of the vehicle involved.

Milly Garcia lives nearby and recalled hearing up to 30 gunshots.

"Really loud and really close," Garcia recalled. "I thought they were literally shooting at our cars. That close, I thought, are we about to get robbed? I thought we were going to get killed?"

Investigators said the teen was inside the house with multiple people when she was shot. An ABC13 crew at the scene watched as investigators collected evidence outside the home. Multiple shell casings were found, police said.

Police said they have no leads or a motive at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

The teen was the third female to be shot in the area over the past two weeks. On Oct. 13, Texas City officers said a daughter shot and killed her mother.

On Oct. 20, two miles away from Wednesday night's shooting, Texas City said a drive-by shooting into a home injured a 46-year-old. It's unclear if the two drive-by shootings are connected.