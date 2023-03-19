Texas City police officer injured in crash La Marque crash, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City police officer was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a major crash.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of FM 1764 and FM 2004. Video from the scene shows another vehicle was involved in the wreckage.

A small white vehicle suffered minor damage, and the officer's cruiser had damage to its front end.

We are working to learn if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Eyewitness News has called out the Galveston County Sheriff's Office for more information as they are investigating the scene.