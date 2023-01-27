15-year-old student arrested after sending bomb threat text to La Marque HS, officials say

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old La Marque High School student was arrested for allegedly sending a bomb threat through text on Thursday, officials said.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said at about 6:30 a.m., a student reported they received a text message from an anonymous source in regards to a bomb threat targeting the school.

Officials said the campus was placed on lockdown while a search was conducted of the school and parking lot.

After investigating the threats, deputies said the female juvenile suspect, who is a current student at the school, was arrested.

The sheriff's office said they approved the charge of false alarm, a state jail felony, and she was taken to the Attwater Juvenile Detention Center.