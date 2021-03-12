COVID-19 vaccine

Kroger plans to deliver 1 million COVID-19 vaccines a week

One of the nation's largest supermarket chains is ramping up efforts to deliver up to a million COVID-19 vaccinations a week at its pharmacies, clinics and through off-site events.

Officials with the Kroger Co. plan to use the first hour of pharmacy operations each day to focus on administering the three FDA-authorized vaccines, according to a report in the industry trade publication Progressive Grocer.

The Kroger Co. operates grocery stores under a number of names in 35 states, including more than 100 stores in southeast Texas and Louisiana.

Patients will still be able to book appointments throughout the day, but that morning 'focus hour' will allow for more vaccine doses to be administered, company officials said. In addition to the in-store vaccinations, the grocery chain plans to hold 100 mass vaccination events off-site across the country later this month.

Last month, Kroger joined other grocery retailers in offering incentives for its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Associates are eligible for a one-time payment of $100 if they show proof they've received the full manufacturer-recommended doses of a vaccine.

