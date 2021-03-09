rice university

St. Luke's, Rice University announce Rice Stadium as new vaccination site

By Hunter Marrow, Community Impact
HOUSTON, Texas -- Rice Stadium, 2200 University Blvd., Houston, will serve as the next vaccination site for COVID-19 inoculations, a partnership between St. Luke's Health and Rice University.

Starting March 15, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of July, the two institutions will administer vaccines to the most vulnerable populations through the stadium's south stadium entrance, including adults ages 65 and older, individuals with chronic conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, and people who work in school and child care/adult care operations, St. Luke's Health announced March 8.

READ ALSO: Baylor St. Luke's hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Texas Southern University

The site is not a drive-thru clinic and is by appointment only. Individuals who qualify can sign up online through St. Luke's website or by calling 281-407-8137.

"We are honored and proud to partner with such a historic institution to continue to vaccinate our most vulnerable populations," said Doug Lawson, St. Luke's Health CEO and Texas division senior vice president of operations for CommonSpirit Health, in the announcement. "The iconic Rice Stadium is large and functional and conducive to an efficient clinic operation. We are looking forward to collaborating with the leadership at Rice University to continue to vaccinate our communities as quickly and safely as possible."

Rice Stadium is located adjacent to the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County Red Line light rail corridor and near METRO bus line stops within walking distance.

All visitors are required to wear a face covering and maintain a physical distance while on campus and within the vaccination clinic.

