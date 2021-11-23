union contract

Kroger employees could go on strike, just before holidays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kroger and its employees are working to reach an agreement on a new contract. If they can't, that could affect Thanksgiving plans for many shoppers.

Some Kroger workers in the Houston area agreed last week to authorize a strike. That means they could walk off the job any day now.

If that happens, Kroger says it has a plan in place to keep stores open. The union has been negotiating a contract with Kroger since April 2020.

The store president has been visiting stores across Houston, promoting the fact that the company has reportedly invested $281 million in its employees, including $56 million in wage increases through April 2022.
