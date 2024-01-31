Man charged in deadly 1995 shooting of Galena Park HS cheerleader set for 1st-time arraignment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of gunning down a 19-year-old Galena Park High School cheerleader 28 years ago in a drive-by was arraigned on Wednesday in Harris County.

Jose Luis Rios, 47, is charged with murder and appeared in court for the first time around 8:30 a.m.

According to officials, Rios was a passenger inside a red pickup truck that encountered Martin and her three friends at Riverside Terrance Park in Channelview on Dec. 23, 1995.



PREVIOUS REPORT: Officials arrest man accused of shooting Galena Park HS cheerleader at park 28 years ago

Martin and her friends were at the park after a late dinner when Rios and the driver, Jorge Mendez, approached them, but Martin advised her friends to leave.

That is when Rios allegedly opened fire at least five times, striking Marting in her back and wounding her other friend, Wendy, police said.

Investigators said both suspects fled to Mexico, but Mendez was eventually arrested in 2001 and sentenced to 31 years in prison.

Rios was tracked down by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, leading to his August 2023 arrest in Mexico. He was extradited to the U.S. in December.

Investigators said it is believed that Rios and Mendez were gang members.

If Rios is convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison, officials said.

