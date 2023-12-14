Officials arrest man accused of shooting Galena Park HS cheerleader at park 28 years ago

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New charging documents have revealed that police have arrested a man who is accused of murdering a 19-year-old cheerleader nearly 28 years ago in east Harris County days before Christmas.

Documents read that Jose Luis Rios is accused of shooting and killing Kristie Martin, a Galena Park High School student, at a park on Dec. 23, 1995, at around 12:15 a.m.

According to investigators, an officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 16500 block of Market Street at Terrance Park.

When they arrived, the 19-year-old was found not breathing and injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to officials, Martin was at the park with three of her friends when the shooting happened.

An investigation found that someone, later identified as Rios by a witness at the park, was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that drove by and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, striking Martin, documents said.

Documents show that the medical examiner stated that Martin died from a single gunshot wound to the back, which came out through her chest.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the FBI Houston said agents traveled to Mexico City on Wednesday to bring Rios back to the area.

The FBI said Rios is back in the Houston area and is in custody.

