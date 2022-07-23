Amber alert: 3 missing children last seen 20 days ago in Lampasas, Texas

The children, who are 3, 4, and 6 years old, were last seen at 409 South Pecan St. in Lampasas on Thursday, June 3.
Kristen Robertson, 3, is described as a Black girl, 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Christine Robertson, 4, is described as a Black boy, 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Christopher Robertson ll, 6, is described as a Black boy, 3 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police are also searching for 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead in connection to their abduction.
Whitehead is described as a Black woman, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Whitehead was last seen in Kempner, Texas, about 40 miles west of Temple, driving a 2007 white Toyota Tundra with Texas plates GJZ8544.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, officials urge you to call the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office at 512-556-8255.
WATCH: What to do when someone you know goes missing