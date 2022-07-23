Amber alert: 3 missing children last seen 20 days ago in Lampasas, Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5196907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What to do when someone you know goes missing

LAMPASAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued an amber alert late on Friday as their search continues for three children who have been missing for 20 days and are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.The children, who are 3, 4, and 6 years old, were last seen at 409 South Pecan St. in Lampasas on Thursday, June 3.Kristen Robertson, 3, is described as a Black girl, 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Christine Robertson, 4, is described as a Black boy, 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Christopher Robertson ll, 6, is described as a Black boy, 3 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.Police are also searching for 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead in connection to their abduction.Whitehead is described as a Black woman, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Whitehead was last seen in Kempner, Texas, about 40 miles west of Temple, driving a 2007 white Toyota Tundra with Texas plates GJZ8544.If you have any information regarding this abduction, officials urge you to call the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office at 512-556-8255.