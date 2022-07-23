missing children

Amber alert: 3 missing children last seen 20 days ago in Lampasas, Texas

Authorities believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.
EMBED <>More Videos

Amber alert: 3 missing children last seen in Lampasas, TX 20 days ago

LAMPASAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued an amber alert late on Friday as their search continues for three children who have been missing for 20 days and are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The children, who are 3, 4, and 6 years old, were last seen at 409 South Pecan St. in Lampasas on Thursday, June 3.

Kristen Robertson, 3, is described as a Black girl, 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Christine Robertson, 4, is described as a Black boy, 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Robertson ll, 6, is described as a Black boy, 3 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also searching for 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead in connection to their abduction.

Whitehead is described as a Black woman, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Whitehead was last seen in Kempner, Texas, about 40 miles west of Temple, driving a 2007 white Toyota Tundra with Texas plates GJZ8544.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, officials urge you to call the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office at 512-556-8255.



WATCH: What to do when someone you know goes missing
EMBED More News Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassafetysearchamber alertmissing girlmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Body of missing teenage boy found along San Jacinto River shoreline
Newborn at center of Amber Alert in east Texas found
2 14-year-old girls from Central Texas at center of Amber Alert
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in NW Houston has been found
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect killed after shooting Missouri City police officer
HPD officer hospitalized after chase ends in crash, 4 in custody
UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency
2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine: Officials
Deputy heard on bodycam warn shoplifting suspect before shooting him
Weather forecast: More rain chances in the days ahead
'Somebody put a hit out on me,' woman told dad before body was found
Show More
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
3 Texas newspapers run full-page ad paid for by California's governor
Beto O'Rourke on campaign: 'We're doing right thing at right time'
With severe temps, here's how to keep you car in check
New federal proposal could potentially bring new jobs in Houston
More TOP STORIES News