Klein Oak HS student dies from 'car surfing' injuries: Sheriff

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Klein Oak High School student died Friday after sustaining head injuries while 'car surfing,' authorities said.

It happened outside Hildebrandt Intermediate School in the parking lot adjacent to the high school Wednesday.

A 17-year-old was driving a red Mini-Cooper in the lot while another 17-year-old was riding on top of the vehicle, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators on the scene said the driver suddenly applied the brakes, which caused the victim to fall off and hit his head on the pavement.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital, according to Justin Elbert with Klein ISD. Gonzales said the boy suffered a serious head injury.



The crash is under investigation of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kleinpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros stars celebrate big win with their families
Jose Altuve sends Houston Astros to World Series
Chilling 911 call in Fort Bend home invasion released
Houston Texans lose to Indianapolis Colts 30-23
Astros get wild in ALCS locker room celebration
Cold front arrives Monday bringing rain and cool temps
Altuve asks teammates not to rip off his jersey after big win
Show More
Teen's first words are 'Go 'Stros' after hit-and-run injury
3-year-old found wandering alone in northwest Harris County
Where to watch the World Series for free in Houston
How the Astros match up against the Nationals
Celebs and athletes congratulate Astros on ALCS Championship
More TOP STORIES News