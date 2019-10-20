Klein Oak HS student dies from 'car surfing' injuries: Sheriff

@HCSOTexas units responded to 22800 Hilderbrandt Rd. Preliminary info: a teen male (17 yrs) was riding on the hood a vehicle and he flipped off the car. The male sustained a serious head injury and is being taken by Lifeflight. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 16, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Klein Oak High School student died Friday after sustaining head injuries while 'car surfing,' authorities said.It happened outside Hildebrandt Intermediate School in the parking lot adjacent to the high school Wednesday.A 17-year-old was driving a red Mini-Cooper in the lot while another 17-year-old was riding on top of the vehicle, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Investigators on the scene said the driver suddenly applied the brakes, which caused the victim to fall off and hit his head on the pavement.The victim was airlifted to a hospital, according to Justin Elbert with Klein ISD. Gonzales said the boy suffered a serious head injury.The crash is under investigation of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.