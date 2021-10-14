Society

Klein ISD teacher resigns after video captures him saying racial slur during class

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A teacher at Klein Collins High School has resigned after a video surfaced of him using inappropriate language with students during a discussion on race culture.

According to Klein ISD, Norman Grueneich, who was a theatre arts teacher at the school, resigned Wednesday morning.

The resignation comes as angered community activists, parents and students gathered outside of the school to demand answers and actions from administration in what they say was blatantly racist behavior towards their children.

In the recording, the teacher can be heard questioning why there is no 'white' history month, and why he is unable to say the N-word.

"I don't know. Why do the guys in my class say 'Man n****, you crazy?,' Why do they say that?," the teacher questioned. "And, why is it because I'm a white guy I can't say that?"

Parents accused the district of being complicit after they failed to act until receiving news that people were gathering for a press conference.

"We said 'Look, we're trying to go about this the right way. We don't want to go to the media,'" said parent Jamie Olliver, whose daughter was the student speaking with Grueneich.

"I don't want any backlash coming on my family, on the kids from other students, faculty," Olliver said. "And, a whole week later, not even a phone call. Not an email, not anything."

News of the resignation, along with the denouncing of the teacher's comments, came as ABC13 reporters arrived at the school.

Klein ISD released the following statement:

"Every child deserves to feel safe and have a positive learning experience in our schools. We are deeply sorry that this former employee failed to do this for our students."

