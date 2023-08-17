Klein ISD responds to elementary school student being found near busy Kuykendahl Road

An investigation is underway after a Klein ISD student left his elementary school in the middle of the day and was later found near Kuykendahl Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An elementary school student in Klein ISD left school in the middle of the day right under the noses of adults.

Bystanders found the child down the road from the school. Many are wondering how it happened in the first place.

The media team at Klein ISD wouldn't say much or even tell ABC13 the grade this child was in. Klein ISD confirmed that the parents of the student were made aware but didn't know how long their child was unaccounted for at the school.

It's a situation they said they're investigating.

"He seemed like he was on a mission," one concerned parent and witness, Shannon Conner, said. "As a parent, it was scary. I'm just glad he was ok."

Conner and her husband sprung into action by calling 911, local daycares, and the school down the street, Benfer Elementary.

"This is going to be the weirdest question you've ever been asked, 'Are y'all missing a kid?' And they laughed and said, 'No, we're not,'" a concerned parent Cody Conner. "A couple of minutes later, she's like our assistant principal, and Klein ISD police are on their way."

The young boy was caught on the Conners' business camera at about 12:20 p.m.

A camera from a different nearby business closer to the school shows the child on the road adjacent to the school's field and alone around 12:14 p.m.

"Scary moment knowing that their parents had no clue where their kid was because he wasn't safe at school," Cody Conner said.

Klein ISD is unable to give Eyewitness News a timeline or say how long the boy was unaccounted for.

The district told parents in a statement that it's conducting an investigation after a student left school grounds.

Klein ISD's full statement to parents:

"The district is aware of an incident involving a Benfer Elementary student who left school premises today. We are grateful to the Klein ISD Police and community members who ensured the child was safely returned to the campus. The District is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter."

"I mean, we put our kids in their hands throughout the day. They absolutely should be held accountable," Shannon Conner said.

She said this is something that should've never happened. On Wednesday night, she was grateful the boy is OK and that he didn't walk onto the busy Kuykendahl road.

